Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,178 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.