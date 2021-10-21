Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

CP opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

