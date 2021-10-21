Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.73.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$92.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$61.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$175.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$78.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

