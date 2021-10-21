Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Shares of CP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 232,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,763. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

