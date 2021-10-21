Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$202.58.

CP traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 571,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$175.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$78.36 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$61.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

