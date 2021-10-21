Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$103.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.81. 571,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$78.36 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.