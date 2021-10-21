Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$103.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.58.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.81. 571,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$78.36 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
