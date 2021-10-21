Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.64

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.64 and last traded at C$39.61, with a volume of 11333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.12.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,930 shares of company stock valued at $344,379.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.