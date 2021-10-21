Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to C$35.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFPZF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,781. Canfor has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

