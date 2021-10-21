Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$35.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

CFP stock traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,031. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.94.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

