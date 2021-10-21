Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,092 shares of company stock worth $139,245. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equillium by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equillium by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equillium by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.