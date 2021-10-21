Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $966.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.