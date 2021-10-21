Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.03

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 49.06 ($0.64). Capita shares last traded at GBX 47.49 ($0.62), with a volume of 3,783,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £799.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.03.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

