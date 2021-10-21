Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,373 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Capital One Financial worth $186,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,576. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

