Capital One Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Matador Resources stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 711,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.