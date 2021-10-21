Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, iA Financial downgraded shares of Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Capital Power stock remained flat at $$35.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

