Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.05.

Capital Power stock traded up C$0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.46. The company had a trading volume of 148,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$45.04.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

