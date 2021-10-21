Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,594,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 208,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.03% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $65,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

