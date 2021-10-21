Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Achieves $3.04 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $67,790.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

