Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.60. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 244,049 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $74.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 74.67% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.