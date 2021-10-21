Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.90. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 80,196 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSFFF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 26.06%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

