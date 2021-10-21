Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 30,817 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $53,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 221,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

