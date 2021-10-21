Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 368,424 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $91,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $81.46. 10,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

