Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 43,365 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,365 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $73,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

WMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,563. The company has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

