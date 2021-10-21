Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,528 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.59. 142,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,545,733. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $506.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

