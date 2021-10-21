Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 25,487 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $77,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.