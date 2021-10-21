Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,216 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $101,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $226.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $225.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

