Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $177,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $13.75 on Thursday, hitting $3,428.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,199. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

