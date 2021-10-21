Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $162.94. The company had a trading volume of 92,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,868. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

