Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,752 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $376,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.16. 78,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,724. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

