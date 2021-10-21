Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $162.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

