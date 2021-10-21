Captrust Financial Advisors Has $34.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.61. 11,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $251.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

