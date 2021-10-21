Captrust Financial Advisors Has $34.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.