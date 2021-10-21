Captrust Financial Advisors Has $64.34 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,906 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.18% of HP worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 425,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.