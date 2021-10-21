Captrust Financial Advisors Has $91.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,330. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

