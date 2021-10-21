Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $69,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 49.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $637.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,042. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

