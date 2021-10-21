Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 71,097 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.82% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $69,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,995. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

