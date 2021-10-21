Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 7,854 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,330. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

