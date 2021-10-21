Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 9,468 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock worth $881,146,502. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.84. 238,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,831,748. The stock has a market cap of $963.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

