Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.94. 84,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average is $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

