Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 339,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,763,660. The company has a market cap of $221.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

