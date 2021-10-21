Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $41,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,484,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $949,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.18. 72,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.17. The stock has a market cap of $446.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.