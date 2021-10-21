Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

