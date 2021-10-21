Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,020 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $97,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock traded down $20.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $545.21. The company had a trading volume of 55,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

