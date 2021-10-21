Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 304,622 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 304,622 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Devon Energy worth $41,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,099,397. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

