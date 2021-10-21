Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $76,807.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.99 or 1.00016484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.66 or 0.06533682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.