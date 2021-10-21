Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

