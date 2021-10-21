CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. CareDx has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDNA stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareDx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 263.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of CareDx worth $45,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

