CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report sales of $74.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.39 million and the highest is $74.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

CareDx stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.56 and a beta of 0.61.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

