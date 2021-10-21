Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Insider Purchases $24,799.11 in Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) insider Barbara G. Mcclung bought 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRBU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.