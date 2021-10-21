Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.28

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.28 and last traded at $218.69, with a volume of 7991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

